November 22, 2021 - The Savannah Ballet Theatre (SBT) is slated to celebrate the holiday season with four live productions of The Nutcracker this December. Two of the performances – at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 18 – will be shown for the very first time at Savannah’s Johnny Mercer Theater, located at 301. W. Oglethorpe Ave. The 1 p.m. performance will be a special low-sensory show for people with autism, sensory sensitivities, or other disabilities. The other two performances will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Tybee Post Theater, located at 10 Van Horne Ave.
The legendary score by Tchaikovsky will fuel the performance of this classic holiday ballet, which demonstrates the story of a young girl’s dream of a Christmas gift come-to-life to become her beloved prince.
“We are thrilled to bring this incredible Christmas production back in front of a live audience for the first time in two years,” said SBT artistic director Suzanne Braddy. “The local dancers at our professional company are filled with excitement for this year’s performance as it features guest artists, exciting projections and beautiful costumes to create the magical experience that the audience looks forward to each year. We could not have put this production on without the generous support of our sponsors, on Tybee Island, and our SBT patrons.”
Tickets for the Tybee Post Theatre performances on Dec. 15 and 16 are $25 and will be sold at Tybee Post Theater Box Office. Tickets for the Johnny Mercer Theater performances on Dec. 18 are $25 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The low-sensory performance at 1 p.m. on Dec. 18 is free and open to the public, thanks to the City of Savannah’s ACE grant.
SBT is Savannah and southeast Georgia’s only professional dance company. Their mission is to develop and showcase the talent of dedicated Savannah dancers alongside top professional dancers who train in the studio and engage in educational outreach and promotion of the art of dance within the community.
For more information about The Nutcracker or the Savannah Ballet Theatre & School of Dance, visit www.savannahballettheatre.org.
