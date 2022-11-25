November 25, 2022 - Celebrate the holidays along Savannah’s Waterfront during Christmas on the River. This three-day event takes place from Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 and will feature live performances, merry melodies and holiday cheer.
A variety of dance and musical acts will be featured on Rousakis Riverfront Plaza at the Arbor Stage. Performances are scheduled on Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon – 4 p.m. Take time to stroll and shop along the waterfront for some unique gifts available from River Street merchants. You may even spot Santa who will be taking some time away from his busy schedule to join gatherers on the waterfront.
The highlight of the weekend is the 30th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday evening, Dec. 10. The parade begins at Plant Riverside District on the west end of River Street at 5:30 p.m. and continues to the east end, then winds its way up to Broughton Street and through City Market. Entries are still being accepted at savannahswaterfront.com/christmas-on-the-river.
Free parking will be available in all City parking garages Dec. 9-11. Beer, wine and soda can be purchased at cash bars on Rousakis Plaza throughout the festival. ATM machines will be available, and IDs are required. The Arbor Stage on Rousakis Riverfront Plaza is located across from Huey’s and Tubby’s at 115 E. River Street. Admission is free and open to the public.
