November 26, 2021 - To celebrate this year’s Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, the Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) will be streaming highlights from their 2020-21 digital performances, sponsor spotlights, and Milnes Studio Artists, starting at 8 a.m. to encourage donations to the organization.
Giving Tuesday, a nationwide 24-hour online donation initiative, kicks off the giving season and supports more than 3,000 Georgia nonprofits. Giving Tuesday, often described as a global day of giving or a global generosity movement, is held each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Since the first annual day of giving in 2012, nonprofit organizations in the United States have raised more than $1.9 billion. In 2019, nonprofits in the US raised more than $500 million dollars online alone. To demonstrate the talent and programs supported by SVF, the Savannah-based organization will be streaming highlights of Season Nine, “LIVE” which took place in Savannah during August 2021 through the holidays and ending with its 2021 Online Gala, honoring legendary baritone Thomas Hampson. The streams are both star-studded, with the world-renowned Sherrill Milnes and his friends at the helm and introduces new, emerging talented opera singers.
“Giving Tuesday is truly the launch of the Giving Season and that’s why we would love to show our patrons and the community what their donations to SVF supports through the streaming of this year’s festival,” said Executive Director, Maria Zouves. “We are grateful for the support of our local organizations, businesses, individual contributions, and patrons all over the world for their generous contributions. We hope people make Milnes VOICE Programs the charity of their choice for donations to on Giving Tuesday.”
Savannah VOICE Festival is a 501(c) 3 tax exempt nonprofit arts organization in the state of Georgia. The Festival brings classical vocal excellence to the Savannah area through a two-week celebration of concerts, events, and educational presentations during the month of August and throughout the year. Focusing on arts awareness and audience development in the performing arts, it offers music from opera, musical theatre, and popular song. The Savannah VOICE Festival is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly. GCA is a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Donations are tax-deductible.
Visit savannahvoicefestival.org for more information.
