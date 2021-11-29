November 29, 2021 - Savannah Music Festival, a nonprofit performing arts organization, recently announced upcoming free family-friendly concerts, including Musical Explorers at the Forsyth Park bandshell on Sunday, Dec. 5 and SMF Jazz Academy’s semester-end performance on Friday, Dec. 10. In addition, tickets for a matinee performance of Big Band Holidays featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis on Saturday, Dec. 11 are available at a special discounted rate for children 12 and under.
Sunday, Dec. 5 - 2 p.m.
Musical Explorers Family Concert featuring Laiken Love, Anders Thomsen and Gino Castillo & the Cuban Cowboys
Forsyth Park Bandshell, Drayton and Gwinnett St.
Free
Join Musical Explorers young and old for a family-friendly concert and experience SMF’s popular Musical Explorers program outdoors before it tours virtually and in-person to Savannah-area schools. Learn more about this program and the featured artists at https://www.savannahmusicfestival.org/event/musical-explorers-family-concert/
Friday, Dec. 10 - 7 p.m.
SMF Jazz Academy Fall Concert
Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St.
Free
SMF Jazz Academy is proud to present its first in-person concert. Featuring five jazz combos and two melodica ensembles, students in Savannah’s only free after-school jazz program will present a program featuring a diverse selection of music from the jazz tradition. More information: https://www.savannahmusicfestival.org/event/smf-jazz-academy-fall-concert/
Saturday, Dec. 11 - 3 p.m.
Big Band Holidays: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
Johnny Mercer Theatre, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.
Tickets Start at $37 / 50% Discount for Children 12 and Under
With soulful big band arrangements of songs both sacred and secular, Big Band Holidays is an uplifting tradition enjoyed by audiences of all ages and backgrounds. In addition to swinging Jazz at Lincoln Center instrumental works, virtuosic vocalist Alita Moses joins the band for imaginative new versions of holiday classics like “White Christmas” and “Merry Christmas, Baby.” Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year alongside your fellow music lovers at a special matinee performance. Children 12 and under receive a 50% ticket discount. Restrictions apply. Call the box office at 912.525.5050 to purchase youth tickets. More information: www.savannahmusicfestival.org/event/big-band-holidays-jazz-at-lincoln-center-orchestra-with-wynton-marsalis
For complete Savannah Music Festival COVID safety policies, visit: https://www.savannahmusicfestival.org/safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.