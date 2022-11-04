Savannah Philharmonic SavPHIL DarkoPritchardPark.jpg

November 4, 2022 - The Savannah Philharmonic (SavPhil), celebrating its 14th Season titled “Something for Everyone”, will return to The Lucas Theatre for the Arts on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be led by guest conductor Darko Butorac, who is currently the Music Director of the Asheville Symphony and the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra. Butorac has established himself as a conductor in demand with orchestras both in Europe and the Americas and has received recognition for his “exceptional combination of passion, elegance and well-timed pacing.” This is his second time leading the SavPhil.

