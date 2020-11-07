November 7, 2020 – Production is not underway for the film project “Devotion,” a new feature film starting Jonathan Majors that will be shot in Savannah.
Principal photography is set to begin in early February 2021, and run through late April 2021. Preproduction began on 10/19/20, depending on the department, according to the Savannah Film Office.
According to Variety, Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell of the Netflix romantic comedy “Set It Up” will star in Devotion. The upcoming feature film is based on the 2014 nonfiction book of the same name by author Adam Makos. The duo will play Jesse LeRoy Brown and Tom Hudner respectively, two “elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots who form a firm friendship” while in the service.
J.D. Dillard will direct the movie. He previously directed Sweetheart in 2019 and Sleight in 2016.
All crew positions are needed for this union production. Resumes can be submitted to DevotionMovieResumes@gmail.com. In the subject line state your Name & the Position of which you are applying.
