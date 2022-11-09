November 9, 2022 - The Olde Pink House, an iconic restaurant and architectural treasure located at 23 Abercorn St. in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District, will host the second annual Olde Pink House Holiday Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Proceeds from the event, which is open to the public, will benefit The Habersham Pink House Scholarship at Bethesda Academy.
The holiday celebration will celebrate more than 250 years of history at The Olde Pink House and will feature chef-prepared hors d’oeuvres, favorite holiday cocktails and fine wines as well as samplings of proprietary blends of Woodford Reserve bourbon, Casa Herradura tequila, Papa’s Pilar rum and Whistle Pig rye whiskey. Guests can enjoy live music in the Grand Ballroom and Planters Tavern and are invited to explore all 13 historic dining rooms at The Olde Pink House, which will be beautifully decorated for the holidays.
“We’re thrilled to continue this holiday tradition at The Olde Pink House and invite everyone to gather their friends and family to join us on Dec. 1,” said Craig Jeffress, general manager at The Olde Pink House. “We look forward to welcoming guests to our annual holiday party as we celebrate this joyous holiday season together.”
