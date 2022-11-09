November 9, 2022 -  The Olde Pink House, an iconic restaurant and architectural treasure located at 23 Abercorn St. in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District, will host the second annual Olde Pink House Holiday Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Proceeds from the event, which is open to the public, will benefit The Habersham Pink House Scholarship at Bethesda Academy.

 

