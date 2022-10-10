October 10, 2022 - The City of Savannah’s Storm Drain Art Project is underway with a mission to promote water awareness. A committee of local business leaders and city staff selected ten artists’ designs submitted through a contest in partnership with the Cultural Resources and Water Resources departments.

Art installations began Monday, Sept. 26, and will continue through Thursday, Oct. 13, pending any weather delays or changes in school schedules. 

