October 10, 2022 - The City of Savannah’s Storm Drain Art Project is underway with a mission to promote water awareness. A committee of local business leaders and city staff selected ten artists’ designs submitted through a contest in partnership with the Cultural Resources and Water Resources departments.
Art installations began Monday, Sept. 26, and will continue through Thursday, Oct. 13, pending any weather delays or changes in school schedules.
Beginning in April, the City sought proposals from local artists of all backgrounds and abilities to bring awareness to the important connection between storm drains and our rivers and oceans through the power of art. The ten installations are the first phase of a minimum three-phase city-wide project.
Drains in East Savannah that drain to the Vernon River were selected due to the pollution problems of multiple upstream feeder creeks.
The selected artists are Viyanca Bennett, Amiri Farris, Rachel Green, Nia Kelly, Bill Kieffer, Jennifer Palmer, Magen Peigelbeck, Dana Richardson, Jenna Scott, and Marcela Sinnett.
