October 13, 2022 - The Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club participated in the inaugural PGA TOUR Charity Challenge during the 2021-2022 season. The new initiative provided an opportunity for tournaments across the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, and PGA TOUR Champions to highlight a local charitable beneficiary with specific programs and services that address diversity, equity, and inclusion in underserved or underrepresented communities.

Every week, the amount of FedExCup points earned by each tournament’s eight-player fantasy-style roster were tallied, and the team with the highest weekly total won a $5,000 contribution to its designated charitable beneficiary. Each team’s FedExCup points were counted throughout the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season, and the team with the highest accumulation after the BMW Championship was crowned the season-long winner.

