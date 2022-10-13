October 13, 2022 - The Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club participated in the inaugural PGA TOUR Charity Challenge during the 2021-2022 season. The new initiative provided an opportunity for tournaments across the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, and PGA TOUR Champions to highlight a local charitable beneficiary with specific programs and services that address diversity, equity, and inclusion in underserved or underrepresented communities.
Every week, the amount of FedExCup points earned by each tournament’s eight-player fantasy-style roster were tallied, and the team with the highest weekly total won a $5,000 contribution to its designated charitable beneficiary. Each team’s FedExCup points were counted throughout the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season, and the team with the highest accumulation after the BMW Championship was crowned the season-long winner.
“The PGA TOUR Charity Challenge provided a great opportunity for the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club to expand the tournament’s charitable impact in Savannah,” said tournament director Cheyenne Overby. "Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Services is doing wonderful things in this great community and we’re excited our team was able to finish strong and generate meaningful funds for their organization.”
The Club Car Championship was awarded $60,000 for Savannah-based Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Services thanks to four weekly wins and an overall fifth-place finish—among a total of 89 tournament participants—in the Charity Challenge.
“The Club Car Championship has truly helped Park Place Outreach as we continue to carry out our organization's mission,” said executive director Desmond Crayton. “Helen Keller famously said, ‘Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much.’ On behalf of Park Place Outreach, we are incredibly grateful for the donation and humbled to be the recipients. The funds will go a long way as we continue to take care of the children and families who are in need in our community. It's groups like the Club Car Championship, and the people behind them, that keep the heartbeat going in our community.”
For more information about the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, including tickets, sponsorship, and volunteer opportunities, visit the tournament’s website at clubcarchampionshipattlc.com.
