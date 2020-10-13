October 13, 2020 - Mountainfilm on Tour - Savannah, a nonprofit organization working in partnership with Mountainfilm in Telluride, Colorado, will host the 7th Annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders event, featuring a virtual screening of documentary short films. This year’s films, which are being presented in honor of Veterans Day, include the following:
- Carving Joy, a documentary about a military veteran who took up carving to help with his post-traumatic stress disorder and created the Carousel of Happiness
- The Long River Home, a short film that follows two combat veterans as they guide a blind Navy veteran and avid kayaker through the powerful rapids of the Grand Canyon
- Eddy’s World, a documentary showcasing a World War II veteran-turned-famous toy inventor
- The Crown, a short film about Will “Akuna” Robinson, the first African-American man to complete the Triple Crown of Hiking: the Appalachian Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail and the Continental Divide Trail
All films will be available on-demand from noon on Nov. 12 to noon on Nov. 14. Tickets are available on Eventgroove at bit.ly/MFSavVeterans and are free for veterans and first responders, $10/person, or $15/family.
For more information, visit mountainfilmsav.org and mountainfilm.org.
