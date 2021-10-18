October 18, 2021 - Savannah's latest networking series, Sips at the Station, spotlights a new nonprofit each month at Ardsley Station.
This month's event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. and benefit the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia. Admission is a $10 suggested donation and includes a complimentary beverage from Ardsley Station’s special bar menu, and an assortment of passed hor d'oeuvres, all while enjoying a playlist curated by iHeart radio. To RSVP and pre-register, click here.
Hosted by Ardsley Station, Simply Savannah Marketing, and iHeartRadio Savannah, this month will feature a special pop-up shop by Marshview Candles & Gifts, beer donated by Georgia craft brewery, Creature Comforts Brewing, and sound equipment donated by JK Productions. Additional raffle tickets will be available to purchase, with 100% of admission and raffle proceeds benefiting the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.
The Girl Scouts were founded in 1912, here in the Hostess City. They believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world, and offer a safe space for girls to take healthy risks, explore interests and connect with a powerful, supportive community of friends and mentors.
Guests are asked to practice social distancing and to wear their face masks when they are not actively eating or drinking. Ardsley Station is located at 102 East Victory Drive and offers a spacious covered patio for those who prefer to gather outdoors.
