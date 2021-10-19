October 19, 2021 - The American Traditions Vocal Collection (ATC), previously known as the American Traditions Vocal Competition, has expanded its organizational name to be more inclusive of its year-round offerings. Originally producing one an annual event – its namesake competition, the ATC has grown to include year-round musical concert events, a large-scale education program that takes place in classrooms, and includes its unique high school offering, the Junior ATC, as well as maintaining the competition, now in its 29th consecutive year.
In addition to changing its name, the ATC has made a shift in its staff, with previous Artistic Director and 2014 ATC Gold Medalist Mikki Sodergren stepping up to become Executive and Artistic Director. The ATC also implemented a new, paid internship opportunity in 2021, allowing a pathway for high school students to learn about arts administration, with a special interest in offering internships to students of color to help expand the pipeline in the field.
The ATC is also announcing its full season, and will produce these events in accordance with local and state governmental health mandates, which postponed and cancelled events earlier this fall. For a full list of events, to learn more about the ATC, or to buy tickets, visit www.atcsavannah.org.
