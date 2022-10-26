October 26, 2022 - The Savannah Music Festival (SMF) has announced that Grammy Award-winning blues icon Buddy Guy will perform live on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 at the outdoor main stage at Trustees’ Garden, located at 660 E. Broughton St. in Savannah, Ga., as part of the opening weekend of the 2023 Savannah Music Festival.
General admission and VIP tickets for Buddy Guy’s performances in Savannah are now on sale. Tickets will be available online at savannahmusicfestival.org, in person at the Savannah Box Office located at 216 E. Broughton St. or by calling 912.525.5050. The complete 2023 Savannah Music Festival schedule and line-up of artists will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
“We’re thrilled to bring Buddy Guy to Savannah for two unforgettable live performances in 2023 as part of his final farewell tour,” said Savannah Music Festival Executive Director Gene Dobbs Bradford. “We invite local residents and visitors to get their tickets ASAP, as we expect these shows to sell out quickly.”
Both of Guy’s high-energy performances will take place outdoors on the main stage at Trustees’ Garden in downtown Savannah and will feature food trucks, lawn seating, cash bars and more. On March 25 at 5 p.m., King Solomon Hicks and Eric Gales will play separate sets leading up to Guy’s performance as special guests. On March 26 at 4 p.m., Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Jontavious Willis will perform as special guests ahead of Buddy Guy.
“Buddy Guy is one of the final surviving connections to a truly historic era in American music,” said Savannah Music Festival Artistic Director Ryan McMaken. “We’re incredibly honored that he will serve as a featured performer at the 2023 Savannah Music Festival.”
At age 86, Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues. Guy has received eight Grammy Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Magazine Century Award, Kennedy Center Honors and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone magazine ranked him #23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”
Guy’s “Damn Right Farewell" tour will feature The Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award winner performing hits from throughout his career, in addition to his new Billboard #1 album, “The Blues Don’t Lie," which was released on Sept. 30, 2022.
