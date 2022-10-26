October 26, 2022 - The Savannah Music Festival (SMF) has announced that Grammy Award-winning blues icon Buddy Guy will perform live on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 at the outdoor main stage at Trustees’ Garden, located at 660 E. Broughton St. in Savannah, Ga., as part of the opening weekend of the 2023 Savannah Music Festival.

General admission and VIP tickets for Buddy Guy’s performances in Savannah are now on sale. Tickets will be available online at savannahmusicfestival.org, in person at the Savannah Box Office located at 216 E. Broughton St. or by calling 912.525.5050. The complete 2023 Savannah Music Festival schedule and line-up of artists will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

