October 28, 2021 - Photographer Somi Benson-Jaja and the team at Shot By Somi Studios have announced their 3rd Annual Shots & Headshots event supporting United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Annual Campaign. This year’s event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at The Alida, located at 412 Williamson Street in Savannah.
Guests are asked to make a $10 suggested donation at the door to benefit United Way of the Coastal Empire. With this donation, attendees will enjoy a shot and light bites courtesy of The Alida, as well as live music by Jacob Evans. Shot by Somi headshot sessions typically begin at $250, but that evening’s guests can purchase edited headshots for a special event price of $50 each, with all headshot proceeds benefiting United Way. Donations for the event can be made in advance at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/exOUDQ?vid=mlz5w or by texting “Somi” to 40403.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.