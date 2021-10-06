October 6, 2021 - Plant Riverside District will host two exciting Halloween-themed events on Saturday, Oct. 30, both of which are open to the public.
Electric Moon Skytop Lounge at Plant Riverside District will host a lively Halloween party and costume contest with amazing prizes on the rooftop of the Power Plant Building overlooking the Savannah River. This spooky, fun-filled event for ages 21 and over will feature a DJ throughout the evening. $20 cover charge at the door.
In addition, rock-soul band LaFaye & The Fellas will perform a free live concert at the Pavilion Tent along the Savannah riverfront while dressed up in Halloween costumes from 7-10 p.m. Cirque Divina will showcase a free Halloween Spectacular cirque show along the riverfront at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.plantriverside.com.
