October 8, 2021 - For the second year in a row, the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport has been recognized as the No. 1 Airport in the United States, according to the 2021 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.
More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.
“Our entire team works very hard to ensure that those using our airport have the best experience possible day-in and day-out,” said Savannah Airport Commission Executive Director Greg Kelly, “This type of recognition by Condé Nast readers lets us know we are making a difference.”
For the fifth consecutive year, Condé Nast Traveler readers also voted nearby Hilton Head Island as the No. 1 Island in the continental U.S. Each year, approximately half of the passengers traveling through Savannah/ Hilton Head International are destined for the island. From its miles of beautiful beaches to its countless outdoor activities, Hilton Head Island remains a beloved destination by visitors year-after-year. Readers also named Savannah one of the top ten best cities in the U.S.
Savannah Airport Commission Chairman Steve Green shared, “We are honored once again to be selected as the number one airport by Condé Nast Readers. We place great emphasis on being a world class airport and serving coastal South Carolina and Georgia. It is great to be recognized in such high regard.”
To read more and to view the full list of this year’s winners, visit cntraveler.com/rca.
