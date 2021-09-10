September 10, 2021 - The Savannah Philharmonic recently announced the official date and location change for the 'Phil the Park' concert.
This free, outdoor, family-friendly concert will take place on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 on the lawn of the Metal Building at Kehoe Iron Works/Trustees’ Garden (also known as Morris Park) located at 660 E. Broughton St.
The grounds will open at 2 p.m. and live music will begin at 3 p.m. The 5 p.m. concert will feature the Savannah Philharmonic orchestra, 2020 and 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition winners, and the Philharmonic Chorus. The orchestra will perform classical favorites, pops, movie soundtracks, and beloved patriotic pieces.
Patrons can set up lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets, grab a bite from a variety of local food trucks, and enjoy the world premiere of Robin Beauchamp’s “Sleepy Town,” taking inspiration from a children’s book by the founders of Paris Market and Brocante, Paula and Taras Danyluk.
“Our mission is to entertain, inspire and build community throughout the region and this concert is doing exactly that. Whether you're with a family member, a friend, or an out of town guest, we look forward to bringing the community together for an afternoon of music," said Executive Director Amy Williams.
Free tickets are available online at savannahphilharmonic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.