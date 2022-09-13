Jack the Ripper.jpg

September 13, 2022 - The Savannah Ballet Theatre (SBT) is slated to celebrate the spookiest time of year by performing Jack the Ripper at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Tybee Post Theatre, 10 Van Horne Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328. Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase on the Events page on Tybee Post Theater’s website, www.tybeeposttheater.org.

Most people are familiar with the story of Jack the Ripper, an unidentified British Victorian era murderer, but not those of his victims. This ballet tells the story from the perspective of the five female victims known to have been killed by this criminal. These victims, often referred to as 'The Canonical Five’, were murdered over a three-month period between August and November 1888. To this day, Jack the Ripper remains an unsolved case. His identity was never discovered, and he was never brought to justice.

