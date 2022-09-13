September 13, 2022 - The Savannah Ballet Theatre (SBT) is slated to celebrate the spookiest time of year by performing Jack the Ripper at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Tybee Post Theatre, 10 Van Horne Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328. Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase on the Events page on Tybee Post Theater’s website, www.tybeeposttheater.org.
Most people are familiar with the story of Jack the Ripper, an unidentified British Victorian era murderer, but not those of his victims. This ballet tells the story from the perspective of the five female victims known to have been killed by this criminal. These victims, often referred to as 'The Canonical Five’, were murdered over a three-month period between August and November 1888. To this day, Jack the Ripper remains an unsolved case. His identity was never discovered, and he was never brought to justice.
“We are very excited to bring back this fan favorite for the Halloween season after its debut in 2019. These shows quickly sold out in the past and we’re anticipating another good turnout this year,” said SBT Artistic Director Suzanne Braddy. “This was the first historically accurate ballet created by SBT. We created it from the women’s perspective, and I think it’s even better than the traditional Jack the Ripper tales.”
This rendition of Jack the Ripper is a contemporary production created by SBT in 2019 that demonstrates how the traditional art form of ballet has evolved for today’s audiences. This 55-minute performance is suggested for children 13 and older. While the ballet will not be gory, it does feature adult content.
SBT is Savannah and southeast Georgia’s only professional dance company. It is their mission to develop and showcase the talent of dedicated Savannah dancers alongside top professional dancers who train in the studio, and to engage in educational outreach and promotion of the art of dance within the community.
For more information about Jack the Ripper or on the history and mission of the Savannah Ballet Theatre & School of Dance, visit www.savannahballettheatre.org.
