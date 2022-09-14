Savannah-Philharmonic_2019-Picnic-In-The-Park_043-2048x1152.jpg

September 14, 2022 - The Savannah Philharmonic (SavPhil), with support from the City of Savannah, presenting sponsor Colonial Group, Inc. and media sponsor WTOC, announces the return of the treasured Phil the Park event in historic Forsyth Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. 

This year’s Phil the Park is themed “Movies in Concert” and is free and open to the public. Returning with great gusto is the long-standing community tradition of the Picnic Competition, which is sure to garner creative, cinematically inspired displays. Whether one brings a basket filled with elaborate décor and a social media-worthy charcuterie board, or takes a simpler approach with a picnic blanket and delicious fare from one of the many food trucks onsite, this year’s competition will spark the spirited celebration of the SavPhil’s official return to Forsyth Park.

