September 14, 2022 - The Savannah Philharmonic (SavPhil), with support from the City of Savannah, presenting sponsor Colonial Group, Inc. and media sponsor WTOC, announces the return of the treasured Phil the Park event in historic Forsyth Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
This year’s Phil the Park is themed “Movies in Concert” and is free and open to the public. Returning with great gusto is the long-standing community tradition of the Picnic Competition, which is sure to garner creative, cinematically inspired displays. Whether one brings a basket filled with elaborate décor and a social media-worthy charcuterie board, or takes a simpler approach with a picnic blanket and delicious fare from one of the many food trucks onsite, this year’s competition will spark the spirited celebration of the SavPhil’s official return to Forsyth Park.
All competition participants will need to register onsite starting at 4 p.m. Everyone gathered on the lawn can enjoy performances by the Savannah Music Festival Jazz Academy and the 3rd Infantry Division Band from 4:30-6:30 p.m., during which time the WTOC emcees and judges will weave their way through the audience to connect with the many friends and families savoring the sights, flavors and sounds of the event.
Winning contestants will be announced during the concert, with special prizes for the top three picnic presentations. Raffle prize opportunities will also be available. At 7 p.m., the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra will take the main stage, led by Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada, the Savannah Philharmonic Chorus, led by Chorus Master Paul Thornock, as well as special guest artists, including Clarksdale Delta Blues artist Anthony “Big A” Sherrod, internationally recognized soprano Andrea Ross, and American Traditions Vocal Competition winner Colleen Allard-Smith. Together, the Philharmonic, Chorus, and guest artists will perform a variety of songs from blockbuster movie hits throughout the decades.
“The Savannah Philharmonic is thrilled to once again host Phil the Park, and to bring the picnic competition and free concert back to our community,” said Amy Williams, Executive Director of the Savannah Philharmonic. “This is a truly cherished Savannah tradition, and one that symbolizes a core component of the SavPhil’s mission, as we are dedicated to bringing people together through music. We look forward to seeing everyone’s creativity and enthusiasm come alive through our ‘Movies in Concert’ theme, and we are grateful to the City of Savannah, Colonial Group, Inc., all of our sponsors, fellow arts organizations and musicians who help make this annual event possible.”
The return of Phil the Park also marks the launch of a full season for the Savannah Philharmonic, with a reinvigorated and more accessible approach to programming and subscription packages. The Savannah Philharmonic and Savannah Philharmonic Chorus will perform seven concerts as part of the 2022-23 season—including six at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts and one at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist. In addition, the Savannah Philharmonic will significantly expand its regional impact by performing free community concerts in collaboration with local arts organizations and neighborhoods throughout Savannah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.