September 21, 2022 - The 17th annual Wag-O-Ween pet trick-or-treating fundraising event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 from 12-5 p.m. at treat stops between the Savannah River and the Starland District. Humans and dogs alike are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes and follow their map to participating local businesses, which will be giving out dog treats and goodies.

The event also includes a photo station with costume contests, dog races, and raffles in Pulaski Square throughout each day. After a wildly successful 2021 weekend, event organizers The Hipster Hound and Renegade Paws Rescue decided to continue the two-day format and expansion to the Starland District for 2022.

