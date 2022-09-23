September 23, 2022 - Savannah Stopover Music Festival has announced that it will take a gap year in 2023 in order to better align the festival dates with future growth plans. The 2023 festival was originally scheduled for March 3-4 based on venue availability at the Georgia State Railroad Museum, a first-time location for the festival in 2022.
Festival founder Kayne Lanahan said, “We love the Railroad Museum’s open air location and aesthetic, but the early March 2023 dates are proving too early in the season from both a weather predictability standpoint and from our band booking perspective – and alternate dates are not available.”
SXSW, the Austin-based music conference and festival that has long served as Savannah Stopover’s primary guidepost for booking bands that “stopover” in the city on their way south, is scheduled to take place March 13-18, 2023.
This year’s festival, which took place March 11-12, was poised to be the most successful yet, but was disadvantaged by heavy wind, rain and cold temperatures, which impacted attendance and affected attendee experience. Lanahan added, “We want all of our audiences–fans, bands, staff and sponsors–to enjoy the best possible Stopover weekend, and we’re excited to regroup and make that happen in 2024.”
The festival added that a series of “Stopover Presents” special events and concerts are being planned for spring through fall 2023 to underscore the festival’s focus on emerging artists across the year. Fans of the festival can sign up to receive email updates here and follow the festival website and social media channels for concert announcements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.