September 23, 2022 - Savannah Stopover Music Festival has announced that it will take a gap year in 2023 in order to better align the festival dates with future growth plans. The 2023 festival was originally scheduled for March 3-4 based on venue availability at the Georgia State Railroad Museum, a first-time location for the festival in 2022.

Festival founder Kayne Lanahan said, “We love the Railroad Museum’s open air location and aesthetic, but the early March 2023 dates are proving too early in the season from both a weather predictability standpoint and from our band booking perspective – and alternate dates are not available.”

