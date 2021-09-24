September 24, 2021 - Savannah Music Festival (SMF), a leading nonprofit performing arts organization, has announced a series of live music performances from October 19-24, 2021.
“We’re thrilled to welcome world-renowned artists in classical, bluegrass and acoustic music this October, and look forward to announcing additional off-season concerts and a full springtime festival season soon,” said SMF Artistic Director Ryan McMaken. “The safety of our patrons, artists and staff will be a high priority, as we provide socially distanced seating and implement additional COVID-related safety measures.”
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. ET at savannahmusicfestival.org and are also available by phone at 912.525.5050 or in person at 216 East Broughton St. (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.). A livestream schedule will be announced soon.
OCTOBER 2021 SCHEDULE:
Tuesday, Oct. 19: Philip Dukes and Escher String Quartet, Program I
Trinity United Methodist Church, 225 W. President St., 6 p.m.
HAYDN String Quartet No. 63 in B-flat Major, Opus 76, No. 4 “Sunrise” | MOZART String Quintet No. 4 in G minor, K. 516
Wednesday, Oct. 20: Philip Dukes and Escher String Quartet, Program II
Trinity United Methodist Church, 225 W. President St., 6 p.m.
MENDELSSOHN String Quartet No. 5 in E-flat Major, Opus 44, No. 3 | WALKER Lyric for Strings | MOZART String Quintet No. 5 in D Major, K. 593
Thursday, Oct. 21: SavPhil & Savannah Music Festival Present: Concerto for Strings featuring Philip Dukes and Escher String Quartet
Palmetto Club at The Landings, 1 Cottonwood Dr., 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
ELGAR Introduction and Allegro, Opus 47 | HINDEMITH Trauermusik | ALWYN Pastoral Fantasia | MICHAEL ABELS Delights and Dances
Saturday, Oct. 23: SMF Jazz Academy Family Jam
Salvation Army, 3000 Bee Rd., 12 - 2 p.m.
Join SMF Jazz Academy students and families in this mid-semester jazz hang, featuring student combos and faculty members. Bring a picnic blanket and your horn!
Sunday, Oct. 24: SMF In Unison: Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper / Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
Eastern Wharf Park, Savannah Riverfront at 1 Altamaha St., 3 p.m.
To celebrate the generosity of SMF In Unison members, this free, socially-distanced outdoor bluegrass concert on the river involves some of the most acclaimed and awarded players in bluegrass and acoustic music making their SMF debuts.
*Due to the continued closure of the Savannah Civic Center through October, SMF’s Oct. 17 concert with St. Paul & the Broken Bones will be rescheduled for a future date TBA.
October 2021 Concert COVID Policies
To ensure the well-being of our patrons, artists and staff, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of arrival will be required. In addition, masks will be required indoors and in outdoor areas that don’t allow for sufficient social distancing. For complete COVID safety policies, visit https://www.savannahmusicfestival.org/safety.
