September 30, 2021 - Savannah Ballet Theatre (SBT) is slated to present its production of Sleepy Hollow, based on Washington Irving’s classic tale, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Tybee Post Theatre, 10 Van Horne Ave. on Tybee Island. SBT’s original one-act adaptation of Sleepy Hollow, created by SBT artistic director Suzanne Braddy, has delighted audiences and Savannah area critics since its premiere in 2018.
Sleepy Hollow, set in upstate New York, tells the story of Ichabod Crane and the legend of the Headless Horseman. This classic tale of superstition and rivalry is transformed through SBT’s signature storytelling by fusing American colonial fantasy with special effects and the talent of SBT’s professional dancers.
“We are thrilled to return to live performances at the historic Tybee Post Theater and invite Savannah to support this original production,” said artistic director Suzanne Braddy. “The storyline is easy to follow, the music is engaging, and this family-friendly ballet is sure to be a fall favorite!”
SBT is Savannah and southeast Georgia’s only professional dance company. Their mission is to develop and showcase the talent of dedicated Savannah dancers alongside top professional dancers who train in the studio and engage in educational outreach and promotion of the art of dance within the community.
Join SBT for this gothic tale, perfect for all ages, filled with mystery and suspense. To purchase tickets, visit www.tybeeposttheater.showare.com or call 912-472-4790.
For more information about Sleepy Hollow or the Savannah Ballet Theatre & School of Dance, visit www.savannahballettheatre.org.
