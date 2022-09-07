September 7, 2022 - The Savannah Philharmonic (SavPhil) has announced the launch of the Phil the Neighborhood series, featuring SavPhil musicians and local guest artists, including performances by the Savannah Jazz Festival, the Savannah VOICE Festival, and celebrated Delta Blues artist Anthony “Big A” Sherrod of Clarksdale,Mississippi. The SavPhil will partner with eight Savannah neighborhoods to present this concert series throughout three consecutive weekends. Each concert will offer a free hour of music and are open to the public.
“The Savannah Philharmonic’s new Phil the Neighborhood series builds upon the vision of the 2022-23 season, which is centered on bringing more Savannah residents and families together through music, including concert experiences in their own neighborhoods and parks throughout the region. From jazz and vocal standards to contemporary hits and the blues, this new series elevates the talent of SavPhil and local musicians through partnerships with the Savannah Jazz Festival and Savannah VOICE Festival, ensuring that there is something for everyone’s musical tastes to enjoy in their own neighborhoods. It is an honor to partner with eight communities and neighborhood associations, arts organizations and artists to launch this inspiring new series this season,” said Amy Williams, executive director of the Savannah Philharmonic.
The Phil the Neighborhood concert series is part of a full 2022-2023 Season for the SavPhil that includes a renewed and more accessible approach to programming, partnerships, and subscription packages with a goal to provide something for everyone to enjoy. The SavPhil Orchestra and Chorus will perform seven concerts as part of the main 2022-23 season, including six at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts as well as a performance at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist.
The Phil the Neighborhood series will launch on Friday, Sep. 16, 2022 with performances presented by the Savannah Jazz Festival. Guest Artists Ricardo Ochoa (violin), Eric Jones (piano), Mark Chesanow (double bass), Robert Britton Saunders (percussion), and Bill Smith (guitar) will perform as ensembles in evening concerts at Isle of Hope Marina and Windsor Forest, followed by a Sunday afternoon concert in Kensington Park.
The SavPhil will present guests from the Savannah VOICE Festival throughout the second weekend of the series. Guest artists Chad Sonka (baritone), Jessica Fishenfeld (soprano), David Song (violin), and Michael Braz (piano) will perform a variety of musical selections from different genres and generations at Hull Park and the Savannah Yacht Club (open to members of the Yacht Club)
Phil the Neighborhood’s third and final weekend of concerts features a soulful ensemble, including Delta blues artist and guitarist Anthony “Big A” Sherrod, Emory Clements (double bass), and Vuk Pavlovic (percussion). The trio will perform evening concerts at Tanger Outlets and Fairview Oaks, followed by a Sunday afternoon concert at the Habersham YMCA.
Friday, Sept. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. The Phil The Neighborhood Series kicks off at the Isle of Hope Marina with performances by Ricardo Ochoa, Eric Jones, Marc Chesanow and Robert Britton Saunders;
Saturday, Sept. 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. Windsor Forest, LaVida Golf Club, 525 Windsor Road, with Bill Smith, Marc Chesanow and Robert Britton Saunders;
Sunday, Sept. 18 from 3 to 4 p.m. Kensington Park, with Ricardo Ochoa, Eric Jones, Marc Chesanow and Robert Britton Saunders;
Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 to 8 pm. Hull Park with Chad Sonka, Jessica Fishenfeld, David Song and Michael Bras;
Sunday Sept. 25 from 3 to 4 p.m. Savannah Yacht Club, members only, 730 Bradley Point Road, with Chad Sonka, Jessica Fishenfeld, David Song and Michael Bras;
Friday, Sept. 30 from 6 to 7 p.m. Tanger Outlets Pooler, 200 Tanger Outlets Blvd., with Emory Clements, Anthony “Big A” Sherrod, and Vuk Pavlovic;
Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7 to 8 p.m. Fairway Oaks, 1230 Bacon Park Drive with Emory Clements, Anthony “Big A” Sherrod, and Vuk Pavlovic;
Sunday, Oct. 2 from 3 to 4 p.m. Habersham YMCA, 6400 Habersham St., with Emory Clements, Anthony “Big A” Sherrod, and Vuk Pavlovic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.