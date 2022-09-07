September 7, 2022 - The Savannah Philharmonic (SavPhil) has announced the launch of the Phil the Neighborhood series, featuring SavPhil musicians and local guest artists, including performances by the Savannah Jazz Festival, the Savannah VOICE Festival, and celebrated Delta Blues artist Anthony “Big A” Sherrod of Clarksdale,Mississippi. The SavPhil will partner with eight Savannah neighborhoods to present this concert series throughout three consecutive weekends. Each concert will offer a free hour of music and are open to the public.

“The Savannah Philharmonic’s new Phil the Neighborhood series builds upon the vision of the 2022-23 season, which is centered on bringing more Savannah residents and families together through music, including concert experiences in their own neighborhoods and parks throughout the region. From jazz and vocal standards to contemporary hits and the blues, this new series elevates the talent of SavPhil and local musicians through partnerships with the Savannah Jazz Festival and Savannah VOICE Festival, ensuring that there is something for everyone’s musical tastes to enjoy in their own neighborhoods. It is an honor to partner with eight communities and neighborhood associations, arts organizations and artists to launch this inspiring new series this season,” said Amy Williams, executive director of the Savannah Philharmonic.

