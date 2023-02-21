February 21, 2023 - WSAV has announced that local news anchor Tina Tyus-Shaw will be inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.  The induction ceremony to take place March 15 in Atlanta. Tina Tyus Shaw anchors the WSAV newscasts weeknights. Tina shared this honor with viewers in December during WSAV News 3 at Six. 

Tyus-Shaw, a Griffin, Georgia native and Tennessee State University graduate, has been a fixture on WSAV since 1992.

