February 22, 2021 - Working to keep the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day alive in the safest way possible, event organizers recently announced the inaugural Shamrock Ships Flotilla setting sail on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The flotilla will be viewable from SavannahCams.com and from the physically distanced Shamrock Soiree at the Savannah Convention Center from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The inaugural flotilla expects a procession of over 30 vessels decked out in St. Patrick’s Day attire floating through lowcountry waterways, passing by the Savannah Convention Center and then returning to home ports of call. To discourage large crowds, the official parade route will avoid River Street at this time.
Participants can register as an individual or company-sponsored vessel to win cash and other prizes for Best Decoration, People’s Choice and Best Spirit! Those without a boat of their own can charter one for groups of up to 6, 12 and 16 from Outside Savannah’s fleet, which include a Coast Guard-Certified Naturalist Captain and a tour of the port.
The flotilla can be viewed at SavannahCams.com remotely or organizers are excited to offer distanced seating at the Official Shamrock Ships Soiree. Guests will enjoy plenty of space, a family-friendly atmosphere, live music, festive drinks, traditional Irish foods from premiere food trucks, and vendor experiences. Parking is available at the Convention Center for only $5 or guests can arrive by the free Savannah Belle’s Ferry.
An online & in-person jewelry auction presented by International Diamond Center will raise funds for Undefeated Warrior, The Anthony M. Lanier II Foundation. A portion of proceeds from vessel registrations and ticket sales will be donated to area charities like Undefeated Warrior, Greenbriar Children’s Center, and others.
The Steering Committee of this landmark event includes representatives from Savannah Irish Festival, Rising Tide Experiences, Bernays Inc., SavannahCams.Com, DBC Radio, Savannah Convention Center, Outside Savannah, and the Savannah Harbor Foundation.
More details on the Shamrock Ships Flotilla and the Shamrock Ships Soiree are available at ShamrockShips.com.
