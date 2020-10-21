October 21, 2020 - Mercer University School of Medicine (MUSM) second-year Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) student Alexis Strahan was recently selected as an Anne C. Carter Global Health Fellow by the American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA).
The two-year fellowship is awarded to only four AMWA student members each year.
“The AMWA Anne C. Carter Fellowship Award selection of MUSM student Alexis Strahan is a wonderful recognition of an incredibly talented young woman,” said Jean R. Sumner, M.D., dean of the School of Medicine. “Alexis has committed her life and work to those in the most need. Her goals, desire to serve others and concern for those who need care reflect the mission of the Mercer University School of Medicine. Alexis is a deserving recipient of this important award.”
The fellowship program’s first year includes curriculum, mentorship and planning of a local service project, while the second year focuses on in-depth planning and preparation for an international service-learning trip. Throughout the two-year fellowship, selected students also serve on the AMWA Global Health Committee.
Strahan previously earned her Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in kinesiology from Mississippi State University and Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP) from Vanderbilt University. She practiced as an FNP prior to enrolling in MUSM.
“I’m proud of the way MUSM trains us to be the next generation of physicians who will step up to the task of meeting the needs of communities who need us the most,” said Strahan. “I am honored to have received the Anne C. Carter Global Health fellowship and look forward to applying what I learn to bridge the health care gaps that exist in our state, nation and across the globe.”
Strahan’s interests include global health, underserved medicine and interprofessional teamwork.
“I know without a doubt that my career will be spent serving those who otherwise would not have adequate access to care,” she said. “I’ve seen the complexity of medical needs as up close in my local community while working at one of Savannah’s federally qualified health centers and as far away as the mountain villages in Eastern Uganda. These experiences have irrevocably shaped my ideas and interests in medicine. The basic critical importance of access to adequate medical education and health care is the same regardless of where your patient population may call home.”
The American Medical Women’s Association is the oldest multispecialty organization dedicated to advancing women in medicine and improving women’s health. Membership includes physicians, residents, medical students, pre-medical students, health care professionals and supporters.
