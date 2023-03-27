March 27, 2023 - Some may say Alison White has lofty goals. She wants every patient who comes into her operating room to have the best surgical experience possible. And she wants them all to have a quick ride home with little traffic.
Her ability to make those things happen at St. Joseph’s/Candler’s Pooler Campus—along with her tireless smile and selfless work ethic—is why Alison White is the recipient of the 30th Annual McAuley Award.
St. Joseph’s/Candler President & CEO Paul P. Hinchey announced White as the recipient during a special ceremony at St. Joseph’s Hospital. The McAuley Award is named in honor of Catherine McAuley, who founded The Sisters of Mercy in the hopes of bringing education, healthcare, social justice, and spiritual guidance to those in need. White was among more than 120 co-workers who had been nominated by their peers for the award.
White serves as the Clinical Nurse Manager in the Pooler Campus Outpatient Surgery department. It’s a very busy place, with two operating rooms and two endoscopy suites. Some of the procedures performed on the Pooler Campus include gallbladder removal, appendectomies, foot and ankle corrections, hernia repairs, ENT procedures, cosmetic surgery, GYN surgeries and gastroenterology scopes. White makes sure it all happens as smoothly as possible—not only for the patients but for her co-workers and physicians as well.
“Alison is everything the McAuley award stands for,” said one of several co-workers who nominated White. “She is compassionate, empathetic, strong, loving, fiercely devoted to her patients and co-workers. You can go to Alison with anything, be it an issue or just needing to talk, and she is there 100 percent for you.”
White is a Pooler native who is known for serving her community outside of work, even earning the nickname of the “neighborhood nurse” for her willingness to check on the wellbeing of her Pooler neighbors. From day one of the Pooler Campus opening, White was thrilled that people in Pooler and the surrounding areas did not have to drive to Savannah for many common procedures. Her co-workers consider her “an ambassador for the Pooler Campus” who goes “the extra mile—or two or three extra miles—to assist patients.”
As the 2023 recipient, White will have her name and image added to the bronze McAuley plaque displayed in the lobbies of St. Joseph’s Hospital and Candler Hospital. She will receive a $3,000 honorarium, a one-year parking pass in the location of her choice, a one-month cafeteria meal pass, a gift certificate for a massage at SJ/C’s Wellness Center, a St. Joseph’s/Candler watch and the McAuley plaque and pin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.