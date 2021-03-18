March 18, 2021 - Coastal Care Partners recently announced that Andrew Hillis has joined their growing team as Operations Manager. In addition to the greater Savannah area, Coastal Care Partners serves Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, SC.
“Andrew oversees our day-to-day operations of Coastal Care Partners and he always goes the extra mile to ensure we are offering the highest level of personal services that our clients expect and deserve,” Amy Pierce, Coastal Care Partners’ co-owner said. “He is very caring and always looks for opportunities to improve our clients’ health, outlook and comfort.”
A Savannah native, Hillis comes to Coastal Care Partners from Green Frog Sleep Center where he was a Sales Representative and Marketing Consultant and oversaw day-to-day sales in store and marketing directives. His other work experience includes Sales Lead and Community Outreach at Pace Lighting and Home and serving as a community liaison for sales, marketing and charity partnerships.
Hillis studied Contemporary Worship Arts at Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, GA and Vocal Performance at Armstrong Atlantic State University.
