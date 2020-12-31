December 31, 2020 - Coastal Care Partners recently announced that Anna Dove has joined their growing team as RN Care Manager. In addition to the greater Savannah area, Coastal Care Partners serves Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, SC.
“Anna’s 23 years of nursing experience in emergency, trauma, acute care and other areas will greatly benefit our patients,” Amy Pierce, Coastal Care Partners’ co-owner said. “She is a very caring person and we are excited that she has joined our team.” As RN Care Manager, Dove will focus on her patients’ care and creating a smooth transition between different treatments and stages of care.
Dove comes to Coastal Care Partners from Memorial Health University Medical Center where she was Staff RN / Charge Nurse in the Emergency Department. Her previous experience includes Travel Nursing, where she was Staff RN in Step-Down and ICU settings. She also worked as a Step-Down and ICU Nurse.
“Being able to give others the help they need is quite rewarding,” Dove said. “I am very much looking forward to helping our geriatric patients to really thrive in their home environments.”
A native of Weirton, WV, Dove received her nursing degree from Fairmont State University. She is certified in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, Basic Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, and Trauma Nursing Core Course.
