April 13, 2022 - The Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation will be holding a statewide Virtual Strides 4 Sight & Sound Walk, which kicks off April 23, and runs throughout May 31, which is Healthy Vision Month as well as Better Speech and Hearing Month. Those wishing to get involved can visit www.strides4siteandsound.com to learn more or register.
“This virtual walk allows individuals across the state to come together for a common purpose – to give clearer vision and clearer hearing to Georgians who need it most, “said Georgia Lighthouse Foundation executive director Edwin Link “The goal is to raise awareness of gaps of vision and hearing services and funds to transform vision and hearing services in in their communities. We invite everyone to get involved. Every step counts!”
Individuals can walk from wherever they are anywhere in Georgia, at their own pace, for however long they would like, or organize their own teams and encourage others to “walk” with them and raise funds. Participants will be able to track their progress on their page as they walk and invite others to support them.
Proceeds raised through the virtual walk will go to support Georgia Lions Lighthouse’s programs and services to help Georgians who need access and financial support for vision and hearing services.
Individuals can get involved in the virtual walk by visiting www.strides 4sight sound.com or calling at Mary Beth King at 770-738-4655
52 of Georgia Counties lack a vision care provider, 30% of Georgia counties lack eyecare services and 1.4M Georgians were uninsured in 2019. 1 in 5 school age children in Georgia experience hearing loss. 69% of children deaf or hard of hearing are economically disadvantage.200% increase in vision impairment in Georgia by 2050
408,000 low-income Georgians do not qualify for Medicaid in Georgia and make too little to get financial help to buy private insurance at healthcare.gov. These Georgians have incomes below the poverty line (less than $12,769 a year for an individual or $21,720 a year for a family of three) and fall into the coverage gap with no affordable health insurance options. 100% of Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation patients are living below the federal poverty line.
