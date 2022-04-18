April 18, 2022 -The Georgia EMS Association (GEMSA) recently awarded the annual, Dr. J. Jeffrey Marshall Excellence in Cardiac Care Award to Doug Struble and Pam Cheek of Chatham EMS.
EMS District Chief/Paramedic Doug Struble and EMS Lieutenant/Paramedic Pamela Cheek were involved in the survival of 43‐year‐old Timea Higgins who interventional cardiologist Pablo Elizalde, MD, called “a miracle.” The patient was at home when she went into cardiac arrest. With help from a Lucas (CPR Compression) Device and a cardiac monitor, the crew started to work on the patient. Over the next 50 prehospital minutes (31 on scene and 19 minutes in emergent transport) the patient was defibrillated by the EMS crew 14 times along with many other inventions.
After arrival at the hospital, resuscitation efforts continued with more CPR and three or four more defibrillations over the next 26 minutes. After a total of 83 minutes of downtime, the patient finally had an organized cardiac rhythm and was stable enough to go to the Cath Lab. She suffered with complete heart vessel blockage (widow-maker) and received four stents. Ten days later the patient says she woke up in the hospital. Remarkably, she showed no neurological or physical impairments. Doctors and EMS personnel have been baffled by this case of “the woman who refused to die.”
The patient has done numerous media interviews, stopped by EMS headquarters, and thanked all those who helped her. The patient even asked the two paramedics who saved her life, Doug and Pam, to be in her wedding party which is this weekend.
This award was established in 2020 to honor an individual or organization in the State of Georgia for their excellence in emergency cardiac care. In its inaugural year, GEMSA also voted to name this award after Dr. J. Jeffrey Marshall for his contributions to prehospital and cardiac care.
