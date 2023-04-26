April 26, 2023 - Harkleroad Jewelers, a local second generation jewelry store, celebrated National 9-1-1 Education Month with a free meal from BowTie BBQ on April 24 at their southside store located at 7300 Abercorn Street, Suite A, Savannah GA 31406.

“Sometimes our heroes aren’t people we see. Sometimes they are on the other side of the phone answering stressful calls that can save or change a life. For these often invisible heroes, we wanted to do something to say that we see you, we appreciate you and we want to feed you”, shared Harkleroad Jewelers Vice President Caleb Harkleroad. “Along with a free meal from BowTie BBQ, a locally owned food truck, we gave a $150 gift card to any first responders that attended."

