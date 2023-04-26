April 26, 2023 - Harkleroad Jewelers, a local second generation jewelry store, celebrated National 9-1-1 Education Month with a free meal from BowTie BBQ on April 24 at their southside store located at 7300 Abercorn Street, Suite A, Savannah GA 31406.
“Sometimes our heroes aren’t people we see. Sometimes they are on the other side of the phone answering stressful calls that can save or change a life. For these often invisible heroes, we wanted to do something to say that we see you, we appreciate you and we want to feed you”, shared Harkleroad Jewelers Vice President Caleb Harkleroad. “Along with a free meal from BowTie BBQ, a locally owned food truck, we gave a $150 gift card to any first responders that attended."
“Approximately 10,000 telephone calls come into the 9-1-1 Center on a weekly basis. Many of them are life or death emergencies. We appreciate these community partners showing their support to the men and women of the Chatham County E911 Center. Our staff works tirelessly with field responders to ensure the safety of the Chatham County community. This act of kindness will never be forgotten”, stated Director of Chatham County E9-1-1 Center, Diane Pinckney.
Every April, America recognizes the importance of 9-1-1 by designating it as National 9-1-1 Month. Teaching how, when and why to call 9-1-1, public service educators educate the public about proper emergency number use. With the shortage of these vital dispatchers and field responders, the Harkleroads thank the telecommunication lifesavers for their dedication.
