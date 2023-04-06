April 6, 2023 - Several health departments in the Coastal Health District will offer free, confidential STD screening events in April as part of STD Awareness Month. About 1 in 5 people have a sexually transmitted disease. Left untreated, these STDs can cause serious health issues, affect fertility, and be passed along to partners.

The good news is that all STDs can be treated, and most can be cured. The first step is getting tested. The following health departments will offer STD screenings at no cost on the following dates:

