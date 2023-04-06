April 6, 2023 - Several health departments in the Coastal Health District will offer free, confidential STD screening events in April as part of STD Awareness Month. About 1 in 5 people have a sexually transmitted disease. Left untreated, these STDs can cause serious health issues, affect fertility, and be passed along to partners.
The good news is that all STDs can be treated, and most can be cured. The first step is getting tested. The following health departments will offer STD screenings at no cost on the following dates:
Bryan County Health Department
- 430 Ledford Street, Pembroke and 66 Capt. Matthew Freeman Drive, Richmond Hill
- Thursday, April 20, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Appointments available but not required – walk-ins welcome!
Camden County Health Department
- 905 Dilworth Street, St. Marys
- Thursday, April 13, 8-11 a.m. and 1-6 p.m.
- Friday, April 14, 8-11 am.
- No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome!
Chatham County Health Department
- 1395 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah
- Monday – Friday, April 10-14
- Appointments required. Call 912-356-2441 to schedule.
Effingham County Health Department
- 802 Hwy. 119 South, Springfield
- Tuesday, April 11, 1-3:30 p.m.
- Appointments required. Call 912-754-6484 to schedule.
Glynn County Health Department
- 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick
- Thursday, April 13, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Appointments required. Call 912-264-3961 to schedule.
Liberty County Health Department
- 1113 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville
- Wednesday, April 19, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome!
Long County Health Department
- 584 N. Macon Street, Ludowici
- Monday – Friday, April 10-14
- By appointment every day except April 13.
- On April 13, walk-ins welcome 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Call 912-545-2107 to schedule.
There is normally a fee attached to STD screenings. Screenings will be offered at no cost only during the days and times outlined above.
