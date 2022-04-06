April 6, 2022 - ExperCARE Health is a longtime supporter of The Ronald McDonald House Charities and has renewed their partnership for the 2022 year. After a challenging year, RMH Charities hold a special place in the heart of ExperCARE CEO and Founder, Catherine Grant.
“We are grateful to be able to support the Ronald McDonald House again this year. The work they are doing in our community, and beyond, makes such a meaningful impact to the families they serve,’ shares Grant, ‘Last year, I got to understand on a more personal level the enormous blessing the Ronald McDonald House is, shortly after my niece was born at only 31 weeks. My sister and brother-in-law were able to stay there, very close to the children’s hospital in Philadelphia, so that they could focus all their time and energy on our sweet Mabry throughout her time in the NICU. The house provided an incredible home away from home for them during a very challenging time. We will forever be grateful to them and are honored to help pay that forward to hopefully bless others in their time of need.”
The Ronald McDonald House in Savannah provides a home away from home for seriously ill or injured children and their families who are receiving treatment at local area hospitals. “We’re serving every illness and injury in children from newborns to 22 years of age, said RMH CEO and Executive Director, Bill Sorochak. “Every dollar raised and donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire stays here in our community, not a single penny leaves. With our newest Corporate Sponsor, ExperCARE, their sponsorship & donations are making an immediate impact in our mission, and we can see that in our families’ faces.”
Last year, the Ronald McDonald House provided 4,500 family-night stays. The Savannah House has been serving families since 1987, and with its 13 rooms, compassionate and dedicated staff, it may be the most important house a child will ever visit.
