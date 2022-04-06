April 6, 2022 - Fight the War Within Foundation, an all volunteer nonprofit organization, in partnership with Armed Forces Mission, recently announced their upcoming Intervene Challenge, in an effort to raise awareness of the Veteran Suicide epidemic that continues to plague our nation.
This free seminar will take place on April 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ogeechee Theater at the Student Union building at the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University.
The program, developed by Armed Forces Mission founder LTC Lou Koon, USA (Ret.), is designed to teach individuals and like minded organizations, what to look for in terms of those contemplating suicide, and the steps that can be taken to prevent this devastating act.
These courses are offered on a quarterly basis by Fight the War Within.
