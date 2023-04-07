April 7, 2023 - Healthy Savannah is scheduling three listening sessions to receive community input from residents of Garden City, Thunderbolt and Georgetown in helping redesign the Savannah-Chatham Food Policy Council. The first upcoming meeting, which is free and open to the public, is planned for Tuesday, April 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Garden City Cooper Center, 700 Davis Ave, Savannah GA 31408. 

Details for the Georgetown and Thunderbolt meetings will be announced on Healthy Savannah’s Facebook page and website. The Georgetown meeting is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 and the Thunderbolt meeting is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.