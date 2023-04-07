April 7, 2023 - Healthy Savannah is scheduling three listening sessions to receive community input from residents of Garden City, Thunderbolt and Georgetown in helping redesign the Savannah-Chatham Food Policy Council. The first upcoming meeting, which is free and open to the public, is planned for Tuesday, April 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Garden City Cooper Center, 700 Davis Ave, Savannah GA 31408.
Details for the Georgetown and Thunderbolt meetings will be announced on Healthy Savannah’s Facebook page and website. The Georgetown meeting is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 and the Thunderbolt meeting is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26.
Healthy Savannah advocates and partners are working to re-establishing the Food Policy Council as more of a local and regional food system that provides improved access to a variety of affordable, nourishing foods.
“The Food Policy Council should become more community-led in order to be more effective and inclusive,” said Armand Turner, physical activity program manager. “It should serve across sectors and be capable of advancing meaningful policy change and accomplishing major improvements in our local food system.”
Last summer, Healthy Savannah held its first three sessions to receive input from eastside, westside and southside residents of Savannah. The upcoming meetings will gather input from Chatham County residents living beyond Savannah’s city limits.
It is estimated that 35,000 people in the Savannah area live more than a mile from a grocery store. In Chatham County, 17.6% of all residents are food insecure and 21.8% of children are food insecure.
“Food insecurity persists in the metropolitan areas of Savannah but also throughout less populated areas of Chatham County,” said Paula Kreissler, executive director of Healthy Savannah. "This is why we need a Food Policy Council that is trusted by, connected to, and empowered by community residents.”
“Our hope is to re-establish a Food Policy Council that can really weigh in on the issues and barriers that deter access to healthy foods,” said Turner. “It might mean ensuring healthier options for children at area schools or providing more options at the corner stores in our communities.”
