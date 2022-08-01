Breastfeeding_1.1-Introduce

August 1, 2022 - In recognition of National Breastfeeding Month during August, local advocates are inviting organizations and businesses to pledge to support and provide breastfeeding-friendly spaces for employees and guests.

An initiative of the Georgia Department of Public Health, the local expansion is supported by the Centers for Disease Control’s Racial & Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant, administered by the YMCA of Coastal Georgia and Healthy Savannah. Local advocates are also working in conjunction with the Chatham County Health Department, Georgia Southern University Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health and Glow Lactation.

