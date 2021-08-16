August 16, 2021 - Savannah Speech & Hearing Center, a nonprofit organization providing comprehensive services to children and adults with speech, language, and/or hearing problems in the Savannah area for the past 65 years, will offer new hearing classes to help people understand and manage hearing loss.
Classes are offered each Tuesday morning from 9-10 am and each Thursday afternoon from 2-3 p.m., and are free and open to the public. In order to attend, reservations are required and can be made by contacting the center by phone at (912) 355-4601.
The classes include:
Managing Hearing Loss: This class discusses challenges associated with hearing loss and includes discussion of options to best manage hearing loss. Participants do not have to have been diagnosed with hearing loss or have hearing aids to attend. It is designed for anyone who has concerns about hearing loss.
Hearing Aid Care and Management: This class reviews basic care and maintenance associated with hearing aids. Participants will leave with a better understanding of how to best maintain their hearing aids to maximize performance and minimize repairs.
In addition to these classes, the center continues to offer complimentary hearing screenings. Anyone interested in attending one of the classes or having a hearing test performed needs to contact the center’s office to schedule by calling 912.355.4601. All classes are held at Savannah Speech and Hearing Center located at 5414 Skidaway Road in Savannah. Family Members and/or caregivers are welcome to attend. In accordance with the CDC, all staff and clients are required to wear a mask while in the center.
