August 17, 2022 - Asbury Memorial Church, with the Clinton Foundation, is sponsoring an event to address the alarming substance use disorder situation in Savannah from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. “Addictions 911: Crisis, Recovery & Hope”will beheld at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC), 425 Pennsylvania Ave., and is free to the community.For those who prefer, a livestreamed, online option will also be available on Asbury Memorial’s website, asburymemorial.org.
During this event, local experts will share information about the escalating substance abuse crisis in Savannah, provide information and resources for treatment and support, and educate addicts and those in their lives about how to remain recovery oriented with a positive mindset. There will be a NOVA film screening, panel discussion, and free hot lunch compliments of the Latin Chicks food truck. There will also be four raffle drawings open to both in-person and online attendees. Each winner will receive a $50 gift card.
