August 17, 2021 - Last week, St. Joseph's/Candler provided the following statement regarding the recent data security incident:
"St. Joseph’s/Candler (“SJ/C”) experienced a data security incident and is notifying individuals whose information may have been involved. The letters to these individuals explain that SJ/C experienced a ransomware attack that may have resulted in unauthorized access to files containing patient and employee information.
Although, to date, we have no evidence confirming that information for all patients, employees, and contractors was actually accessed or acquired as a result of this incident, SJ/C is providing notification of this incident out of an abundance of caution and is offering notified individuals complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. Patients also are encouraged to review the statements they receive from their health care providers. If they see services they did not receive, patients should contact the provider immediately.
SJ/C has established a dedicated, toll-free incident response line for recipients of the letter to answer questions about the incident. The number for the SJ/C incident response line is 855-623-1933, and its hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday. Additional information is available at www.sjchs.org.
“As SJ/C remains steadfast in our mission to care for and support our patients, we sincerely regret any concern or frustration this incident has caused our community,” states Paul P. Hinchey, President and CEO. “Protecting the confidentiality and privacy of the information entrusted to us is a responsibility we take seriously, and we are taking additional steps to enhance the security of our systems including implementing enhanced, continuous monitoring and alerting software on our IT systems.”
Through this experience, our relentless focus has remained on caring for and supporting our patients. We thank our staff and community for their support and dedication."
