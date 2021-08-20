August 20, 2021 - The Coastal Health District HIV Prevention Program will hold a free, confidential HIV testing event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Chatham County Health Department midtown location at 1602 Drayton Street. Results will be available in one minute. A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive, counseling will be made available to those individuals.
Those getting tested will receive free giveaways, including gift cards. Staff will also be available to discuss HIV prevention options such as PrEP, the daily pill to prevent HIV. Testing is the first step in maintaining a healthy life and reducing the spread of HIV.
Around 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and one in eight people do not know they have it. This event will help raise awareness, encourage people to get the facts, tested, get involved, and get linked to care and treatment services.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. People at higher risk should get tested more often.
As a reminder, HIV testing is free by appointment at all health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties and available Monday through Friday during regular health department hours of operation.
