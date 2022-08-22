August 22, 2022 - The new Concierge Pediatric Clinic at Coastal Care Partners and Dr. Kelsey Alexander invite new patients to join with no enrollment fee until Sept. 1, 2022.  A board-certified pediatric physician, Dr. Alexander heads the Concierge Pediatric Clinic and serves all of Savannah and surrounding areas.   

“Dr. Alexander and Sam Bossak, pediatric nurse practitioner, are excited to welcome new patients at our Concierge Pediatric Clinic,” Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, coastal Georgia’s premiere healthcare solutions company, said. “By keeping a limited number of patients, Dr. Alexander can give your family the time and attention that they deserve.”

According to Pierce, the Concierge Pediatric Clinic accepts traditional insurance with a small membership fee. Those who complete their enrollment paperwork before Sept. 1, 2022, will have their enrollment fee waived.  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.