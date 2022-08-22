August 22, 2022 - The new Concierge Pediatric Clinic at Coastal Care Partners and Dr. Kelsey Alexander invite new patients to join with no enrollment fee until Sept. 1, 2022. A board-certified pediatric physician, Dr. Alexander heads the Concierge Pediatric Clinic and serves all of Savannah and surrounding areas.
“Dr. Alexander and Sam Bossak, pediatric nurse practitioner, are excited to welcome new patients at our Concierge Pediatric Clinic,” Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, coastal Georgia’s premiere healthcare solutions company, said. “By keeping a limited number of patients, Dr. Alexander can give your family the time and attention that they deserve.”
According to Pierce, the Concierge Pediatric Clinic accepts traditional insurance with a small membership fee. Those who complete their enrollment paperwork before Sept. 1, 2022, will have their enrollment fee waived.
"I'm so excited to be opening a concierge pediatric practice because it allows me to practice medicine the way I've always wanted to—with a more personalized touch,” Dr. Alexander explained. “By limiting the number of patients in my practice, I can spend more time with my patients and give them more direct access to me so I can be more involved in their care and improve patient outcomes and prevent them from having to go to urgent cares or the ER."
Specializing in pediatrics, Dr. Alexander has a Georgia medical license, is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. In addition, she is affiliated with Memorial University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.
Originally from Atlanta, Dr. Alexander now resides in Savannah with her husband and their three children. After receiving her B.S. degree in Nutrition Science from the University of Georgia, she graduated magna cum laude from the Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Regents University, where she earned her M.D. Dr. Alexander completed her pediatric residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, TN, where she was awarded the Golden Apple Teaching Award.
While in residency, she also worked at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.Dr. Alexander then spent a year as the Pediatric Chief Resident at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. During that time, she taught pediatric residents and medical students, attended to patients in the hospital, and served on several hospital committees. Dr. Alexander’s other medical experience includes working as a pediatrician at The Children’s Clinic in Greenville, SC, and at Coastal Pediatrics in Savannah, GA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.