August 3, 2023 - CURE Childhood Cancer, a Georgia-based non-profit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families, was named the beneficiary of Pearson Farm’s first annual Peach Week in Savannah, Ga.
Eight participating farm-to-table Savannah restaurants used Pearson Farm peaches in special menu items.
Pearson Farm also sold their sweet peaches direct to consumers at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Additionally, Pearson Farm passed out peaches to oncology patients and their families at the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah.
Nestled in bucolic Fort Valley, Ga., approximately 25 miles southwest of Macon, Ga., Pearson Farm offers fresh fruit and nuts, preserves, jellies, flavored pecans, and wholesome baked goods from their on-location bakery, Mary’s Kitchen. They also offer their goods by mail order. Their family business relationships with numerous restaurants are a shining example of their farm-to-table ethos. Pearson Farm has supported the growth of authentic Georgia-grown peaches and pecans, as well as the growth of the five generations of family that pioneered it for more than 135 years. Their core values remain the same today — good soil, hard work, honest dealings, family and faith. Peaches and pecans are grown, harvested, and hand-packed on location.
Founded in 1975, CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. With cancer as the second leading cause of death in children, CURE has dedicated more than $38MM to specific research projects aimed at curing cancers that affect children. CURE is the only organization funding pediatric cancer research and providing this level of financial and emotional support to local children and families across Georgia and parts of South Carolina.
