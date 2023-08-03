August 3, 2023 - The public is invited to a blood drive hosted by the Friends of Cockspur Island Lighthouse on Monday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101 Fort Pulaski Road, Savannah, GA, 31410. According to The Blood Connection, they will provide $45 in rewards and a $25 charitable donation per blood donor. For information about blood donations, visit thebloodconnection.org.
If you would like to help the Friends of Cockspur Island Lighthouse's efforts to preserve this unique lighthouse, visit cockspurislandlighthouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.