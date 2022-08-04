August 4, 2022 - Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day, dental-only clinic on Aug. 27-28.
RAM will be set up at the Garden City Recreation Center, located at 160 Priscilla D. Thomas Way, Garden City, GA 31408. This clinic is in collaboration with Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, Aug. 26, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.
All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
- Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions and dental X-rays.
- In some situations outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. For more information, see RAM’s FAQ page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.