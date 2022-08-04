August 4, 2022 - Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day, dental-only clinic on Aug. 27-28.

RAM will be set up at the Garden City Recreation Center, located at 160 Priscilla D. Thomas Way, Garden City, GA 31408. This clinic is in collaboration with Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council.

