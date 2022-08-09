CURE Flag Campaign.jpg

August 9, 2022 - CURE Childhood Cancer, the only organization providing financial and emotional support to local children and families while raising funds to further critical research specifically for childhood cancer treatments, is launching their CURE Flags campaign to raise funds and awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. The decorative banners, featuring the gold awareness ribbon and the message “no child fights alone,” can be hung on homes and businesses, mailboxes, lawns, gardens and anywhere it can spread a message of hope. 

“We have had a great response during the pre-sale period because our neighborhood captains who are helping to promote them have done such an amazing job,” said Mandy Garola, Vice President of CURE in South Georgia. “Their enthusiasm is inspiring. Our goal is to sell 4,000 flags this year, and I think we’re going to surpass that number.”

