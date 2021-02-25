February 25, 2021 - Coastal Care Partners has named Bernadette Bryant as its new Director of Finance. In addition to the greater Savannah area, Coastal Care Partners serves Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, SC.
“We are excited that Bernadette has joined our growing team,” Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners said. “She has extensive financial and accounting experience and will be an integral part of the Coastal Care Partners leadership team.” Bryant comes to Coastal Care Partners from Hospice Savannah, where she was Director of Finance. Her previous experience includes Ellis, Painter, Ratteree, Adams, LLP, where she was assistant controller.
In her new role, Bryant will have a vital role on the Coastal Care Partners leadership team and contribute to strategic business development, planning and growth. Her other responsibilities include employee payroll, account receivables, medical billing and coding, and budgeting.
Bryant earned her M.B.A. degree in from Webster University and Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Savannah State University. She also received an Associate degree in Health Information Technology from Ogeechee Technical College. A native of Greenwich, Connecticut, Bryant has lived in Savannah for than 20 years. Her community involvement includes the Junior League of Savannah, where she has served in several leadership positions and board placements.
