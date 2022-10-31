October 31, 2022 - Detective Brandy Hewett, with the Brooklet Police Department, was awarded the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award for rescuing a stranger who was found unconscious in a park this past July. Red Cross Executive Director Maria Center presented the award, alongside Brooklet Police Chief Gary Roberts. This is the highest honor given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned from a Red Cross Training Service course.
The American Red Cross Lifesaving Awards program recognizes and honors individuals and teams who use lifesaving skills to save or sustain a life. It is for those who are Red Cross trained, including professional responders and healthcare workers acting while off duty. Anyone can nominate an individual or team for a lifesaving award by submitting a simple online form at www.lifesavingawards.com
