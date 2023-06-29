June 29, 2023 - Commissioner Helen Stone was recently appointed to the ACCG Standing Committee on Mental Health & Substance Abuse for the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association). Established by current ACCG President and Baldwin County Commissioner Henry Craig, the Committee is tasked with creating an information clearinghouse for all 159 Georgia counties to equip them with resources to address the complex issue that is mental health.

“Mental health challenges are often a crisis for most local communities. As counties are the closest constitutional government to their constituents, we are on the front line of reform efforts,” said ACCG President Henry Craig. “The work of the ACCG Standing Committee on Mental Health & Substance Abuse will serve as one of many contributions to encourage statewide renewal of policy and resources to address the prevalent issue of care for Georgians with mental illness and substance addiction.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.