June 29, 2023 - Commissioner Helen Stone was recently appointed to the ACCG Standing Committee on Mental Health & Substance Abuse for the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association). Established by current ACCG President and Baldwin County Commissioner Henry Craig, the Committee is tasked with creating an information clearinghouse for all 159 Georgia counties to equip them with resources to address the complex issue that is mental health.
“Mental health challenges are often a crisis for most local communities. As counties are the closest constitutional government to their constituents, we are on the front line of reform efforts,” said ACCG President Henry Craig. “The work of the ACCG Standing Committee on Mental Health & Substance Abuse will serve as one of many contributions to encourage statewide renewal of policy and resources to address the prevalent issue of care for Georgians with mental illness and substance addiction.”
Chaired by Forsyth County Commissioner Cindy Mills, Committee members will work to create a clearinghouse for counties to share and access information on best practices for serving citizens with mental illnesses and substance abuse disorders. It comprises five subcommittees: Public Safety (Sheriffs/Law Enforcement, 911, EMS); Data/Evaluation/Mapping; Courts: Mental Health, Drug, Probate, and Juvenile (DFACS); Resources: Funding, Workforce, and Facilities; and Community Partnerships. Helen Stone will co-chair the Resources: Funding, Workforce, and Facilities Subcommittee with DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson. The work of the full Committee will also help counties identify key local, state, and federal resources; establish effective initiatives; and create impactful partnerships.
Members of the Mental Health Committee include Forsyth County Commissioner Cindy Mills (Committee Chair), Hall County Commissioner Kathy Cooper, Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson, Chatham County Commissioner Helen Stone, Dawson County Commissioner Chris Gaines, DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson, Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins, Sgt. Terry Hawkins of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Cook County Commissioner Audie Rowe, and Rockdale County Commissioner Doreen Williams.
The Committee convened its first meeting on June 21, 2023, at the Baldwin County Government Office in Milledgeville.
“I’m very delighted that the Association County Commissioners of Georgia has taken up the issue of mental health and substance abuse and has gone one step further by formulating a committee to deal with it,” said Commissioner Stone. “This is our future, especially when you are dealing with juveniles and mental health and mental health issues, as well as substance abuse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.